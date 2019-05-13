Vigo County chase ends with a crash into a body of water

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was arrested after a Monday afternoon police chase ended in the water.

Around 4:30, police say they saw 35-year-old Kenneth Rogers driving on U.S. 40 in Seelyville.

According to police, a state trooper tried to pull Rogers over, but he allegedly refused to stop.

Police say Rogers drove his truck on U.S. 40 to 2nd Street and then tried to turn onto Main Street.

His truck reportedly got stuck on a guide wire on a utility pole.

When police got out of their cars to try to arrest Rogers, he allegedly was able to free his truck and leave.

Police say he hit speeds of around 85 miles per hour before he went off the rod near Tabertown, through a line of trees, into some water.

He got out of his truck with officers allegedly found Rogers hiding in the water.

He was taken to Regional Hospital with minor injuries and later taken to the Vigo County Jail.

He was charged with resisting law enforcement, conversion, criminal mischief, and reckless driving.