Vigo County chase ends in the middle of a bean field

A Vigo County police chase ended with a farmer giving an Indiana State Police trooper a ride to the middle of a bean field.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 3:17 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County police chase ended with a farmer giving an Indiana State Police trooper a ride to the middle of a bean field.

Around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon Indiana State Police said they spotted a vehicle being driven by 45-year-old Chad Decker, involved in unsafe lane movement.

This was on U.S. 41 near French Drive.

Police say Decker did not immediately stop and went another mile before pulling over.

Decker allegedly refused to identify himself, but the state trooper recognized him due to previous incidents.

Police said they could smell alcohol and see a partially empty bottle of Crown Royal in the passenger seat.

A short time later, while questioning Decker, the trooper said he saw Decker place the car into drive and then refused to shut off the vehicle.

The trooper tried to reach into Decker's vehicle to stop him, but he was able to flee the scene, driving north on US 41.

Decker turned into a Pimento gas station, drove through the parking lot, and then back onto Pimento Circle Drive.

He then reportedly left the road and drove on railroad tracks just west of Vandyks Street.

He left the tracks and drove into a bean field, where his vehicle reportedly got stuck.

A local farmer asked the state trooper if he needed help, and gave him a ride in a four-wheel-drive pickup truck to Decker's location in the field.

As the farmer and the state trooper approached Decker's vehicle, he allegedly ran on foot through the field and eventually laid down.

That is where police were able to arrest Decker.

He is facing charges of operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, criminal mischief, reckless driving, refusal to identify, criminal trespass, and resisting law enforcement.

