Vigo County celebrates National Adoption Day with local families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- People packed the Vigo County Superior 3 courtroom on Friday. All of them there for National Adoption Day.

Among them was the Thompson family. They were all ready to welcome a new member to the family.

"And the thought of these children not having a stable home,” said Heath Thompson. “It really broke our hearts and melted us. So once again, if not me, then who?"

The Thompson family’s addition was one of nine adoptions being made official. Jessica Rice with the Department of Child Services says it has been a long process for these families but they have been glad to help.

"Sometimes that journeys very long and has its ups and downs and to finally see that come to an end and their journey gets to continue without us, it's just a great day to celebrate that," said Rice.

Judge Sarah Mullican oversaw the proceedings. Mullican said Friday was extra special.

"It’s our favorite day for myself and my staff we just delight in adoption. It makes my heart melt to see them grant the order and make it finally official for everyone," said Judge Mullican.

For families like the Thompsons, this is a dream come true. They just hope others will consider adopting or fostering. All to make a difference in the lives of children in need.

"So to see this and know that there are positive things happening and children being taken care of… i think that's really important for the community to see because that might not be the forefront of what they see,” said Stacy Thompson.

If you're interested in learning more about adopting or fostering a child in need, check out more information from the Department of Child Services here.