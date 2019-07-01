Vigo County casino question will be on the November ballot

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County voters will have a chance to weigh in n the casino this year.

The election board made the decision on Monday.

We now know the referendum will officially happen this fall.

Up until now, there were questions on whether it would happen this fall or spring of 2020.

Under the legislation, voters have to approve the casino.

The question will read 'Shall inland casino gambling be permitted in Vigo County?'

If residents vote yes this fall, that keeps the casino process moving.

If voters answer no, leaders will have to wait at least two years before it can be on the ballot again.

"I mean, a lot of people are really excited about the casino possibly coming to Terre Haute. I think we are in a race, a race for time now...so the sooner we approve it and get started on it...the less we have to worry about Danville or one of the other communities wanting to put a casino out," Vigo Couty Clerk Brad Newman said.

