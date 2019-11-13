VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on the Vigo County casino process.
The Indiana Gaming Commission has moved the deadline for proposals to December 2. Originally it was December 1, which is a Sunday.
Earlier this month, Vigo County voters approved the casino through a referendum.
After the deadline, the Gaming Commission will consider the proposals and set a date for action.
Related Content
- Vigo County casino proposal deadline pushed back, by one day
- Danville, Illinois moves back the deadline for casino proposals
- Vigo County voters approve casino referendum
- Vigo County property tax deadline nearing
- Deadline placed for Vigo County Jail update
- Vigo County Property Tax deadline approaching
- Vigo County School Corp. Proposes 2020 Budget
- Vigo County Commissioners support bringing casino to Terre Haute
- Indiana Gaming Commission accepting applications for Vigo County casino
- Vigo County group launches PAC to support casino referendum
Scroll for more content...