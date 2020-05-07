Vigo County casino process to move forward after amended application

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The process to bring a casino to Vigo County is moving forward.

The Indiana Gaming Commission says Spectacle Jack filed an amended application.

The change dropped two former leaders from this part of the company. That's after the commission launched an investigation into Spectacle Entertainment.

It involved two former leaders and a federal court case in Virginia. The change allows the licensing process for Vigo County to continue.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett says this project could have a big economic impact.

"It'll bring a whole new tourism component to our community. There will be a minimum of 400 jobs at this casino. We've obviously got all the construction work and services over time," Bennett said.

The gaming commission will consider the matter during a virtual meeting next Friday.