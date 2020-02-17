Vigo County business owner running in May primary uses his company's name on candidacy form - now it's being challenged

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a second candidate filing challenge in Vigo County ahead of the May Primary.

Steve Ellis is running for Vigo County Commissioner District 3 in the Primary against Fire Chief Jeff Fisher.

LINK | CANDIDATE FILING CHALLENGE IN VIGO COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2 RACE

On his official candidacy form, Ellis filed as "Steve (Top Guns) Ellis.

Ellis owns the store Top Guns in Terre Haute.

LINK | SEE THE CANDIDATE LIST HERE

The person who filed the complaint took issue with the use of the business name.

We talked with Ellis on Monday. He said a lot of people recognized him by his business. He told us he thinks he's in the clear.

"I can respect where this gentleman is coming from," Ellis told us. "If it gets challenged and it's not allowed - then we will take it off."

From here, election officials will consider the issue.