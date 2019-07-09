TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A group of business leaders are coming together to help push the upcoming casino referendum.
It's called the Advance West Central Indiana PAC.
It launched a website called casinoterrehaute.com.
It's also going to raise money to help campaign for a "yes" vote to the casino referendum.
Last week, the clerk's office said question one will appear on the ballot.
It will ask "Shall inland casino gambling be permitted in Vigo County?"
PAC members tell News 10 the casino would mean 400 jobs as well as additional revenue and tourism streams.
We'll have more on this pac coming up on news 10 First at Five.
Related Content
- Vigo County business leaders launch PAC to support casino referendum
- Vigo County Commissioners support bringing casino to Terre Haute
- Launch Terre Haute hosts future business leaders
- Vigo County leaders show support for new History Center
- Vigo County School Board passes referendum for school
- Business leaders weigh in on future of Vigo County schools
- Vigo County leaders are still fighting for the casino being moved to Terre Haute
- Vigo County casino question will be on the November ballot
- Auction supports various Vigo County departments
- Vigo County School Corporation launches emergency text alerts
Scroll for more content...