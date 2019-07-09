Clear

Vigo County business leaders launch PAC to support casino referendum

PAC members tell News 10 the casino would mean 400 jobs as well as additional revenue and tourism streams.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A group of business leaders are coming together to help push the upcoming casino referendum.

It's called the Advance West Central Indiana PAC.

It launched a website called casinoterrehaute.com.

It's also going to raise money to help campaign for a "yes" vote to the casino referendum.

Last week, the clerk's office said question one will appear on the ballot.

It will ask "Shall inland casino gambling be permitted in Vigo County?"

We'll have more on this pac coming up on news 10 First at Five.

