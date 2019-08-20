Vigo County awards bid to tear down 10 abandoned properties

VIGO COUNTY Ind. (WTHI) - About $66,000 will go toward blight elimination in Vigo County.

Commissioners awarded bids for this project on Tuesday morning.

Company 'Bell and Bell' will tear down 10 properties.

They are spread out in different areas throughout the county.

Commissioners say they are correcting problems now, so they don't cause more issues in the future.

"They get infested with animals, raccoons, and possums...and they become a health problem. People start dumping trash on those properties when they see that there's nobody in there...so right now it's just better to get them tore down and get them cleaned up," Commissioner president Brad Anderson said.

Since bids came in lower than expected, commissioners say they are looking to hit more properties in the fall.