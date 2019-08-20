Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Vigo County awards bid to tear down 10 abandoned properties

About $66,000 will go toward blight elimination in Vigo County.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 12:59 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY Ind. (WTHI) - About $66,000 will go toward blight elimination in Vigo County.

Commissioners awarded bids for this project on Tuesday morning.

Company 'Bell and Bell' will tear down 10 properties.

They are spread out in different areas throughout the county.

Commissioners say they are correcting problems now, so they don't cause more issues in the future.

"They get infested with animals, raccoons, and possums...and they become a health problem. People start dumping trash on those properties when they see that there's nobody in there...so right now it's just better to get them tore down and get them cleaned up," Commissioner president Brad Anderson said.

Since bids came in lower than expected, commissioners say they are looking to hit more properties in the fall.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Stormy and hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kickstart Class Maple Center Thursdays 6pm-8pm

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Strong thunderstorms, heat index: 100. HIGH: 88

Image

Toxic algae found in Indiana waterways: What you need to know to identify it and how to stay safe

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

ISU Football

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Monday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'