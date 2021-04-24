Vigo County awarded the community recycling grant

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management awarded Vigo County with more than four thousand dollars for community recycling.

That money went to Vigo County Solid Waste Management District.

They're using that money to buy a paper shredder so folks in the community can discard of important documents.

The executive director says this is important in reducing waste in the community.

"This was a way for us to, instead of having paper go into the landfill that we would be able to shred it and recycle it here locally," says the executive director Karrum Nasser.

This will take place every Tuesday from 9am to 3pm.

All the times and locations are on the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District website.