Vigo County animal rescue makes the trip to save over a dozen cats

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Almost 500 miles - that's the drive more than a dozen cats took to make sure they could find a safe and loving home.

It started when police seized 13 cats and multiple dogs from a home in Arkansas. The shelters there are dogs only.

That's when someone reached out to Tammy Barnett. She's the director of c in Terre Haute.

Barnett and one of her volunteers set up the swap with two volunteers from Arkansas.

They met over the weekend in St. Louis.

"This is the first time that we've gone that far, but you know I'm beyond going if it means we're going to save some cats," Barnett said.

