Vigo County, and its history of correctly deciding elections

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - National attention is often on Vigo County in presidential election cycles.

That's because of the county's status as a bellwether county.

In nearly every presidential election since 1888, area voters have selected the winning candidate.

The only years that were missed were the 1908 (Republican nominee William Taft defeated Democrat William Bryan) and the 1952 (Republican Dwight Eisenhower defeated Democrat Adlai Stevenson) elections.

We will have to keep a close eye on what Vigo County voters decide this year, and if the streak will continue.