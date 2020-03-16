Vigo County and Terre Haute courts suspend jury trials

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County and Terre Haute courts are suspending jury trials.

The situation will be reviewed again on April 17.

If the outbreak has subsided, jury trials may begin again no earlier than May 11.

For other hearings, attorneys can appear remotely. Anyone trying to enter the courthouse will be screened through three questions.

If they exhibit signs of COVID-19...they will be denied entry.