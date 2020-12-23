Vigo County and City of Terre Haute launch awareness campaign

Vigo County and the City of Terre Haute have joined forces to create the Power of You, a comprehensive, collaborative campaign to raise awareness surrounding the necessary safety measures to decrease the risk and spread of COVID-19 in the community. Through utilizing funds provided by the Public Safety Awareness Program, the Power of You serves as an opportunity to showcase the community’s frontline workers by asking the community to utilize “the Power of You” to protect one another and slow the spread of the virus.

“Our community continues to face the impacts of COVID-19,” states Brendan Kearns, Vigo County Commissioner. “Through the Power of You campaign, we are able to bring awareness to the necessary safety measures needed to decrease the risk and spread of the virus and remind Vigo County to mask up.”

The Power of You provides the citizens of Vigo County and Terre Haute tips on how they can do their part to protect their neighbors, their friends and families, strangers and healthcare workers.

“Through this collaborative effort with Vigo County, we are able to empower those within our community to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” states Duke Bennett, Mayor of Terre Haute. “The Power of You encourages our citizens to continue to protect those around them by taking precautions in their day-to-day activities. Mask up Terre Haute!”

The Power of You campaign can be found on local radio stations, TV commercials, billboards, newspapers, and on Mayor Bennett’s and the Vigo County Commissioners’ social media accounts. Vigo County and Terre Haute citizens are encouraged to participate in the Power of You to protect our frontline workers, those who are most vulnerable and each other from COVID-19. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands and make smart decisions. That is the power of you.