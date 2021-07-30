Vigo County administrators hit the links for a good cause

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County administrators hit the golf course on Friday afternoon to help a good cause.

They were working to raise money for programs at Vigo County schools.

The organizers of the event told us the attitude on the course was amazing.

"Everyone is just so upbeat and so excited to raise funds and make a difference in our community's children's education experience," Jane Nichols from the Vigo County Education Foundation said.

