Vigo County, a bellwether county, overwhelmingly voted for President Trump

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County voters overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump over former Vice President Joe Biden in the presidential race.

President Trump took 56 percent of the vote in Vigo County, with Biden picking up around 41 percent. Third-party candidates were the rest of the votes.

Bellwether History

A lot of attention is placed on Vigo County due to its bellwether status.

Since 1888, Vigo County voters have correctly predicted the presidential election winner - except on two occasions.

Vigo County has the second-longest current streak in the country.

In 2016, President Trump won Vigo County by 14 percent.

The only years that were missed were the 1908 (Republican nominee William Taft defeated Democrat William Bryan) and the 1952 (Republican Dwight Eisenhower defeated Democrat Adlai Stevenson) elections.