Vigo County YMCA receives colorful upgrade

The Vigo County YMCA is getting a colorful upgrade.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County YMCA is getting a colorful upgrade.

Members of the Terre Haute South Key Club are painting it.

The Key Club is a service-oriented organization for students.

The Y was looking for volunteers to help and refurbish the building.

18 students volunteered for the project.

Club members say they are thrilled to be a part of it. Each student must serve 40 hours a year in the club.

