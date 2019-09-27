Vigo County YMCA receives colorful upgrade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County YMCA is getting a colorful upgrade.
Members of the Terre Haute South Key Club are painting it.
The Key Club is a service-oriented organization for students.
The Y was looking for volunteers to help and refurbish the building.
18 students volunteered for the project.
Club members say they are thrilled to be a part of it. Each student must serve 40 hours a year in the club.
