Clear

Vigo County YMCA offers two new programs to help families with remote learning

Two new programs are popping up at the YMCA in Vigo County. "The alternative child care program" and "The pod program" are brand new and offer different, yet similar, options for families. The mission for both is simple, to help your child succeed with remote learning.

Posted: Sep 1, 2020 5:30 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2020 6:28 PM
Posted By: Brianna Shackelford

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Two new programs are popping up at the YMCA in Vigo County. "The alternative child care program" and "The pod program" are brand new and offer different, yet similar, options for families. The mission for both is simple, to help your child succeed with remote learning.

The "Alternative Care" and "Pod" programs are designed to help your children continue learning during COVID-19.

Both programs are designed for children in grades K-8. "The alternative child care program" caters to your child's scheduling needs.
Kids can go to the YMCA on days they are not physically in school while still getting support on those E-learning days.

As for "The pod program" the mission is very similar, but it's available Monday through Friday.

Cayce Evans, youth program director, is very excited to be able to offer these programs. You can say Evans says has a special connection with the YMCA. She said, "My mom was a single mom growing up and she worked several jobs to care for my sister and I. And she would bring us to them. So, it's nice to be able to pass that along."

Nowadays, she's passing along the two programs to help students during the pandemic. Evans says programs like this didn't exactly exist. She said, "Up until now we didn't have all these programs in with remote learning place. So, they're kind of ones that we've had to come up with on the fly, thanks to COVID."

Evans said she wants to give families time to focus on themselves, and not have to worry about E-learning. She said offering these services to families means a lot to her and the community she serves.

Evans said, "So everything we do is revolved around trying to help the community. And if we're missing a way in helping we try to find a way."

The "Pod program" is a hundred and fifty dollars a week. This program allows staff members at the "Y" will be with your child from 6 am to 6 pm.

The "Alternative program" costs $30 a day. That program will allow parents to send their kids to the "Y" on days they have remote learning.

The Vigo County YMCA is offering a 50% discount to Vigo County School Corporation and Chances and Services for Youth workers. The discount also applies to families who are on the free or reduced lunch plan.

Families who have a strong financial need can also apply to these services.

For more information on financial assistance, you would have to go to the "Y" itself or email Cayce Evans at cevans@mcaswv.org. 

For more information on these programs, and all programs, the YMCA has to offer you can click this link

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Scattered Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ride for Ryves set for later this month

Image

Blind Sports Broadcaster promotes project to help those with disabilities achieve their dreams

Image

Vigo County YMCA offers two new programs to help families with remote learning

Image

Teen Challenge Golf Scramble set to take place at the end of the month

Image

Two Wabash Valley airports to receive federal grant money

Image

Labor Day gas prices expected to be the lowest since 2004

Image

COVID-19 positive case rate continues to climb in Knox County

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Color Fusion Run

Image

YMCA Children's Program

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 236724

Reported Deaths: 8235
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1265775058
DuPage14615533
Lake14594466
Will11546359
Kane11204312
St. Clair5264170
Winnebago4248146
Madison404098
McHenry3855115
Champaign246220
Peoria240640
Kankakee223771
Rock Island221254
McLean178816
Sangamon178437
Unassigned1762209
Kendall165323
LaSalle125645
DeKalb111035
Tazewell10899
Coles97421
Macon94226
Jackson92921
Williamson90812
Boone86523
Adams7717
Randolph7397
Clinton71517
Effingham5351
Whiteside50719
Grundy4815
Morgan48118
Ogle4765
Henry4651
Knox4583
Jefferson45734
Monroe45414
Union42624
Stephenson3806
Bureau3707
Macoupin3493
Franklin3431
Vermilion3413
Cass29911
Iroquois29819
Perry2919
Woodford2783
Jersey2766
Marion2720
Logan2631
Warren2581
Montgomery2528
Lee2441
Christian2324
Douglas2225
McDonough20315
Shelby2013
Livingston1934
Jo Daviess1762
Fayette1693
Saline1643
Moultrie1611
Bond1443
Cumberland1403
Hancock1382
Lawrence1370
Carroll1344
Jasper1297
White1230
Pulaski1211
Clark1162
Johnson1160
Greene1151
Washington1141
Wayne1112
Wabash1081
Mercer1004
Fulton860
Mason861
Edgar830
Clay800
Piatt790
Crawford780
Pike720
Ford702
Menard700
Massac651
Gallatin632
Richland633
Marshall510
Scott460
Hamilton450
Henderson450
Alexander440
De Witt431
Edwards390
Calhoun260
Stark240
Schuyler210
Brown200
Putnam200
Pope191
Hardin180
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 94196

Reported Deaths: 3296
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18466748
Lake9143296
Elkhart560298
St. Joseph515192
Allen4979178
Hamilton3914107
Vanderburgh258819
Hendricks2329111
Johnson2034121
Cass18729
Clark175851
Porter171941
Tippecanoe158413
Madison129769
Vigo126017
LaPorte118531
Delaware117557
Monroe115036
Howard107962
Floyd107854
Bartholomew106254
Kosciusko102916
Marshall89523
Boone84346
Dubois83917
Hancock82341
Noble80431
Warrick76831
Jackson6999
Grant66030
Shelby61928
Henry60821
LaGrange60011
Morgan59535
Dearborn57428
Clinton5519
Wayne55010
Daviess49523
Harrison48524
Lawrence45427
White44012
Putnam4338
Montgomery42521
Decatur39935
Greene37135
Knox3453
DeKalb3437
Fayette3268
Jasper3232
Miami3182
Gibson3174
Scott31510
Sullivan2908
Steuben2794
Franklin27425
Jennings26912
Carroll25513
Ripley2458
Orange24024
Clay2295
Washington2251
Posey2140
Whitley2136
Wells2112
Starke2107
Wabash2096
Jefferson2073
Fulton2052
Perry19613
Adams1882
Tipton18719
Randolph1727
Huntington1703
Spencer1583
Newton14510
Owen1421
Rush1334
Jay1290
Martin1170
Pike1011
Pulaski1001
Fountain942
Vermillion940
Brown892
Benton800
Parke792
Blackford742
Ohio737
Crawford640
Switzerland640
Union630
Warren381
Unassigned0219