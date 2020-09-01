Vigo County YMCA offers two new programs to help families with remote learning

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Two new programs are popping up at the YMCA in Vigo County. "The alternative child care program" and "The pod program" are brand new and offer different, yet similar, options for families. The mission for both is simple, to help your child succeed with remote learning.

The "Alternative Care" and "Pod" programs are designed to help your children continue learning during COVID-19.

Both programs are designed for children in grades K-8. "The alternative child care program" caters to your child's scheduling needs.

Kids can go to the YMCA on days they are not physically in school while still getting support on those E-learning days.

As for "The pod program" the mission is very similar, but it's available Monday through Friday.

Cayce Evans, youth program director, is very excited to be able to offer these programs. You can say Evans says has a special connection with the YMCA. She said, "My mom was a single mom growing up and she worked several jobs to care for my sister and I. And she would bring us to them. So, it's nice to be able to pass that along."

Nowadays, she's passing along the two programs to help students during the pandemic. Evans says programs like this didn't exactly exist. She said, "Up until now we didn't have all these programs in with remote learning place. So, they're kind of ones that we've had to come up with on the fly, thanks to COVID."

Evans said she wants to give families time to focus on themselves, and not have to worry about E-learning. She said offering these services to families means a lot to her and the community she serves.

Evans said, "So everything we do is revolved around trying to help the community. And if we're missing a way in helping we try to find a way."

The "Pod program" is a hundred and fifty dollars a week. This program allows staff members at the "Y" will be with your child from 6 am to 6 pm.

The "Alternative program" costs $30 a day. That program will allow parents to send their kids to the "Y" on days they have remote learning.

The Vigo County YMCA is offering a 50% discount to Vigo County School Corporation and Chances and Services for Youth workers. The discount also applies to families who are on the free or reduced lunch plan.

Families who have a strong financial need can also apply to these services.

For more information on financial assistance, you would have to go to the "Y" itself or email Cayce Evans at cevans@mcaswv.org.

For more information on these programs, and all programs, the YMCA has to offer you can click this link.