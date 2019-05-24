Vigo County YMCA offers free admission to active duty and military veterans

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County YMCA wants to thank those who serve to protect our country.
On Friday and Saturday, during operating hours...all active military members, along with veterans, can enjoy everything the Y has to offer, for free.
The Y is closed on Memorial Day.
