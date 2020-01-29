Vigo County YMCA offers a new program to help people live healthier

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County YMCA has a lot going on in February.

One of those things is the start of a wellness group called 'TOO Group.'

It stands for Taking Out Obesity. The goal is to help people live healthier lives.

"For some people staying fit, staying healthy, remembering to eat the right things, is not as easy as others. So this group is to help remind you and give you guidance," Erin Gregory, from the YMCA said.

The program is free to Y members and costs $20 for non-members.

It's an eight-week program with access to a nutritionist and personal trainer.

It starts on February 3 and 4 and after that, it's every Monday and Tuesday.

Learn more about the program here.