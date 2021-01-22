Vigo County YMCA is expanding the Music Program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local program is introducing something new for returning students. Music is Key started at the Vigo County YMCA this past fall. The program will continue to teach the fundamentals of music to new students, but there's a new approach for returning students.

The classes will focus more on creativity.

Instructor Garien Woods wants to make sure to give his returning students a chance to be unique.

He told News 10 those students last year learned the fundamentals., and now he wants them to have their own freedom of expression.

Woods said being able to express yourself at a young age is very important. "No limits. We're trying to expand as much as we can. So, whatever we can to show them other avenues and opportunities is what we want to do."

This year the program is not only looking to have one music recital but two.

Woods said this will give parents and family members more chances to see how much their child has grown.

The recitals are planned to take place in February and March.

However, those dates may change to COVID-19.

Woods told News 10 that they are taking the virus seriously. This is why the dates can be changed.

He said during the recital the musicians will be spread six feet apart. He said families will also have to practice CDC guidelines when watching students perform.

Masks will be worn at all times, and the equipment will be sanitized right after use.

Woods said no matter what they will have at least one recital if they can't have both.

He said this gives the kids a chance to show off everything they have learned, all while staying out of trouble.

Woods said, "My philosophy is, and has always been, is I would rather see a kid, or the youth period, be too involved with doing the right thing so they don't have enough time to do the wrong thing."

Woods said he's eager and looking forward to putting these recitals on.