Vigo County Y getting a head start on Holiday Shopping

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas shopping is right around the corner, and the Vigo County Y is getting a head start!

The 2nd Annual Holiday Shoppes at the Y and Healthy Vendor Fair took place Saturday!

Over 45 craftsmen, artisans, and businesses displayed their unique items at this event.

There were gifts to fit every budget, and something for everyone on your list!

There was a also free Health Fair that took place at the same time.

Organizers say this event inspires a happy and healthy holiday season!