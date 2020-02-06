Vigo County Winter Salt and Sand Supplies

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday morning the Wabash Valley had a few problems with slick roads due to wintry precipitation. Throughout the county, multiple slide-offs and accidents occurred. Roadways were certainly slick however conditions did get a lot better once temperatures rose and Vigo county crews were able to get out and put salt and sand on the roads.

County crews went right to work as the rain and sleet mix began in the Valley. Initially, roadways appeared to be okay however slick conditions developed once the roadways became wet and the temperature of the road went below freezing. Crews described that roadways basically flash froze and roads were very icy and slick for just a couple of hours. As the morning went on luckily the salt and sand mixture helped the major roads and surface temperatures were slightly warmer.

Both the State and County Highway Departments are not suffering for supplies this mild winter. Salt on roads helps bring down the freezing point at which water will freeze. The sand helps give your tires more friction on the road so they will become less susceptible to slide. Now depending on whether we see snowfall or just wet and icy roads, the mixture of salt and sand is important.

For this morning where we had little snow and more ice, the highway department went with a mixture of 3 parts sand to 1 part salt.

Mark Hopper who is the North Supervisor for the Vigo County Highway Department mentioned how their salt and sand levels are doing. "We have plenty of salt right now. Sand is at our disposal pretty easy. We are in good shape right now and I think we are going to be fine for the rest of the winter."

Debbie crowder with the State Highway Department also mentioned that salt supply levels are also in good shape.

Crews will be out again this evening making sure roadways will be taken care of tonight since refreezing could make for another slick commute Friday morning. As always drive very slow and use your low beam headlights when other cars are around you.