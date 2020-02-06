Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Vigo County Winter Salt and Sand Supplies

Both State and County levels have plenty of salt and sand to last long enough for the rest of the winter season.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 6:27 PM
Posted By: David Siple

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday morning the Wabash Valley had a few problems with slick roads due to wintry precipitation. Throughout the county, multiple slide-offs and accidents occurred. Roadways were certainly slick however conditions did get a lot better once temperatures rose and Vigo county crews were able to get out and put salt and sand on the roads.

County crews went right to work as the rain and sleet mix began in the Valley. Initially, roadways appeared to be okay however slick conditions developed once the roadways became wet and the temperature of the road went below freezing. Crews described that roadways basically flash froze and roads were very icy and slick for just a couple of hours. As the morning went on luckily the salt and sand mixture helped the major roads and surface temperatures were slightly warmer.

Both the State and County Highway Departments are not suffering for supplies this mild winter. Salt on roads helps bring down the freezing point at which water will freeze. The sand helps give your tires more friction on the road so they will become less susceptible to slide. Now depending on whether we see snowfall or just wet and icy roads, the mixture of salt and sand is important.
For this morning where we had little snow and more ice, the highway department went with a mixture of 3 parts sand to 1 part salt.

Mark Hopper who is the North Supervisor for the Vigo County Highway Department mentioned how their salt and sand levels are doing. "We have plenty of salt right now. Sand is at our disposal pretty easy. We are in good shape right now and I think we are going to be fine for the rest of the winter."

Debbie crowder with the State Highway Department also mentioned that salt supply levels are also in good shape.

Crews will be out again this evening making sure roadways will be taken care of tonight since refreezing could make for another slick commute Friday morning. As always drive very slow and use your low beam headlights when other cars are around you. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Wintry Mix Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Greene County residents voice concern about the intersection of US 231, 58 and I-69

Image

VU Homeland Security and Public Safety program rates high nationally

Image

A local library helps to restore your history

Image

United Way donates $50,000 to help the Next Step Foundation

Image

Doctors discuss Alzheimer's during seminar

Image

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has a new plan in place to honor fallen officers and service member

Image

Vigo County Winter Salt and Sand Supplies

Image

An all-girls class at a Vigo County school works to get females into the automotive repair industry

Image

Thursday night: Light snow possible. Cold. Low: 25°

Image

New therapy dog helps students process, express emotions

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax