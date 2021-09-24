Vigo County Veteran's Court graduates 40th member

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Today was a special day for one local veteran who graduated from the Vigo County Veteran's Court.

Vaughn Cox is the 40th person to graduate from the court.

The court is designed to rehabilitate veterans who have committed a crime.

After they graduate, charges can be dropped, which is what Cox says allows them to get back on their feet.

After today's ceremony, cox encouraged any other veterans who need help to reach out to the court.

He says the journey was not easy but is well worth it in the end.

"Full sobriety sounds tough, and it is, it really is, but they give you the tools that you need to succeed. You just have to be willing to use those tools," said Cox.

Cox says he plans to continue working as an assistant manager at Denny's and support his son as he moves out of the house.