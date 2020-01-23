Vigo County Teachers to get retroactive pay raise after cash balance increase

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo county school corporation said it's working to learn more about a $3 million error. We've told you officials initially believed they would have a fiscal year cash balance of around $13 million. Now, they're saying that the number is closer to $16 million.

Haworth said the school corporation plans to use some of the money to retroactively give teachers pay raises. The corporation and the Vigo county teacher association have tentatively agreed on a package worth about $1.1 million. Now, the school board has to approve it.

We have reached out to the Vigo County school board about this entire situation. The president said there will not be a comment until after the next board meeting.

We also reached out to the Vigo county teachers association. The President sent us a statement.

Here's what that said --

"We have a tentative plan to deal with retroactive pay and another compensation matter. These matters involve complexities and time to complete. Due to this, it was our bargaining team's and the administration's bargaining team's plan after we reached a tentative agreement late yesterday afternoon to meet next week after possible Board approval this Monday. Both sides want to prepare the correct communication and information regarding these matters once we have a final agreement and the details have been worked out. Once this is completed both sides will provide joint communication and information regarding these matters. Due to these factors and without an actual final agreement I believe it would not be in anyone's interest to be put on the spot about an agreement yet to be finalized."

Haworth said they are committed to keeping their cash balance at $13.5 million to protect their bond rating. But, he said it was clear what should happen after discovering the cash balance was above that amount.

"We've tried to be very transparent. We thought the first group we needed to talk to was our teachers because we had said no to the retroactive pay. If we would've given the retroactive pay, we would've been here at 14.4 and we probably wouldn't be having this discussion. We just did not know, I didn't have the confidence in the numbers to do it," Haworth said.

The school board should be voting on this deal at their upcoming school board meeting on Monday.