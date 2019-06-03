Vigo County Summer Food Program kicks off, working to fight food insecurity

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Every summer when school lets out, kids across the country struggle with food insecurity.
That's because for many students...they only have meals while at school.
That is an issue leaders in Vigo County hope to fix.
The Vigo County Summer Food Program started on Monday.
From Monday, June 3 until June 27...children can get meals at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
That is only from Monday through Thursdays.
From July 22 until August 2, meals will be available Monday through Friday.
