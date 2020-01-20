Vigo County Students learn leadership skills on day off

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Students in Vigo County were off school Monday for the holiday, but dozens of young people showed up to learn more about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The City of Terre Haute Human Relations Commission put on its annual Youth Leadership Summit. Kids turned out at the Boys and Girls Club to hear from Mayor Duke Bennett, the superintendent of Vigo County Schools, and to learn more about history.

The students celebrated the work of Martin Luther King Jr. and the leadership he instilled in people of all ages.

Those with the summit said the one message they would want the kids to take with them today is to dream.