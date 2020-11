VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County residents had the chance to make the county a little greener on Tuesday.

It was E-Waste Day. It gave Vigo County residents the chance to properly get rid of old electronics.

Vigo County Solid Waste Management holds events like this throughout the year.

Last year, the group saved over 60 TVs and two-tons of electronics from going into the landfill.

To learn more about E-Waste Day, and when you can drop off again, check out this link.