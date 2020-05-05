VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Solid Waste Management facility is reopening May 11.
Social distancing must be practiced at the facility when dropping off recyclables. In March, the facility made some changes to items they are no longer accepting.
No plastic bags. If you bring your items in a plastic bag, dump out the recyclable items. No plastic containers. No glass. Plastic containers 3, 4, 6, or 7 will not be accepted.
"If these measures aren't followed, the container is placed in a landfill, and we don't want to pay recycling dollars for trash,"
The facility is having an electronic waste day on May 12.
Related Content
- Vigo County Solid Waste Management facility set to reopen next week
- Vigo County's plans to reopen government offices
- Dog found "frozen solid" on Ohio porch
- Set-up begins for Vigo County Fair
- Vigo County Parks Department launches website for renting facilities
- Vigo County School Corp. opens facilities to the public
- Vigo County rehab facility picks up top honors
- E-Waste day set for this weekend in Terre Haute
- Vigo County bridge reopened after structural damage repaired
- All lanes reopen after Vigo County I-70 crash