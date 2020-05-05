Vigo County Solid Waste Management facility set to reopen next week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Solid Waste Management facility is reopening May 11.

Social distancing must be practiced at the facility when dropping off recyclables. In March, the facility made some changes to items they are no longer accepting.

No plastic bags. If you bring your items in a plastic bag, dump out the recyclable items. No plastic containers. No glass. Plastic containers 3, 4, 6, or 7 will not be accepted.

"If these measures aren't followed, the container is placed in a landfill, and we don't want to pay recycling dollars for trash,"

The facility is having an electronic waste day on May 12.