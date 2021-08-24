Vigo County Solid Waste Management clean-up day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Solid Waste Management hosted a clean-up day on Tuesday, August 24.

This is aimed at those in Vigo County who have large items they want to dispose of, such as furniture. This is to help prevent waste piling up on the sides of roads.

The management is hoping this keeps Vigo County cleaner. Leaders are excited to expand their clean-up days for the year.

The executive director of the management, Karrum Nasser, shares how these clean-up days affect the city of Terre Haute.

"Making our community look much nicer. Making it so it has much better curb appeal. Making it so people can be proud of their community so we're proud of those efforts", said Nasser.

The next clean-up day will be on October 2nd at the Burnett Fire Department. If you would like to see the calendar for more clean-up dates click here.