Vigo County Sheriff's Office works to limit access to their building amid COVID-19 pandemic

VIGO CIOThe Vigo County Sheriff's Office is working to limit access to their building during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The office will stay open during normal business hours...but starting on Thursday, the sheriff's office is asking for people with urgent business only to enter the building.

See the full release below.

--

Effective March 19, 2020, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to limit access to our facility until further notice. If you have urgent business, the office area will remain open during normal business hours. The below changes are being put into place to better protect our staff and the community.

Copies of accident reports – We are asking you go to buycrash.com to purchase an accident report.

Copies of incident/case reports – Email reports@vigosheriff.in.gov to request a copy of incident report. Email shall contain your name, date of incident, and case/incident number being requested. Case number should be similar to “2020VCSO-00355”.

Property releases – We will not be releasing general property from evidence without a court order. You may call 812-462-3226 and ask for property release officer if you have questions.

Making a general/non-emergent report – If a report can be made by phone, we encourage you to call 812-232-3801. This does not apply to emergent situations, personal injury related calls, etc.

Tax Warrants – Effective immediately all tax warrants need to be paid online (govpaynet.com) or by mail:

Vigo County Sheriff’s Office

201 Cherry St,

Terre Haute, In 47807

If you are wanting other forms of documentation/paperwork, we would respectfully ask for you to delay obtaining the documentation at the Sheriff’s Office, unless it is of immediate or urgent nature.

***These requests/changes will not affect or limit our patrol efforts or responses to 911 calls.*** Our men and women will continue their service on the front lines, serving and protecting our community, and investigating crimes.