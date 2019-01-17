Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of 'jail bond scam'

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriffs Office has issued warning after reports of what they call a 'jail bond scam.'

According to the sheriff's office, the targets of the scam are people who have been released from jail on bond.

Officials say the potential victims are receiving phone calls saying additional money needs to be paid...or they will be arrested again.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the sheriff's office will never call someone asking for more money.

If you receive a call like this, and you want to be sure, you can call the Vigo County Clerk's Office.