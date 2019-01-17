Clear

Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of 'jail bond scam'

According to the sheriff's office, the targets of the scam are people who have been released from jail on bond.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 4:18 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriffs Office has issued warning after reports of what they call a 'jail bond scam.'

According to the sheriff's office, the targets of the scam are people who have been released from jail on bond.

Officials say the potential victims are receiving phone calls saying additional money needs to be paid...or they will be arrested again.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the sheriff's office will never call someone asking for more money.

If you receive a call like this, and you want to be sure, you can call the Vigo County Clerk's Office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
A Rainy Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tips to stay safe this winter - Bethesda Gardens

Image

What should you expect during a dermatology appointment - Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Emergency crews respond to a reported accident involving car and a pedestrian at 3rd and Hulman

Image

Candice Millard, Tilson Hall ISU Speaker, Jan 24th

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Talk of two-way traffic in order to build convention center

Image

Rain likely. Cloudy & chilly. High: 39°

Image

South Vermillion

Image

THS Wrestling

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets