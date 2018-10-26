Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns about 'Price is Right' scam

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has a scam alert to pass along.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said people have been receiving calls from people claiming to be from the 'Price is Right' game show.

The scammer tells the potential victim they have a chance to win large sums of money and are given information about flights to the show.

Police say these calls are a scam and should be avoided.