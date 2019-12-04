Clear

Vigo County Sheriff's Office trains with THPD's Special Response Team

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police spent part of their Wednesday making sure they are prepared for any situation.

They spent time training just hours after members of the Special Response Team executed a search warrant on 25th Street.

During the training, they were running through various scenarios.

Recently SRT added three new members from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office for training.

"It's a good opportunity for us both. The county and the city to join, especially for a specialized unit like this. It's something that us three and a lot of guys within our department has always wanted to do," Mike Ellsworth, who is training with the SRT said.

