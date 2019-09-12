Vigo County Sheriff's Office takes part in active shooter training

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is being put to the test.

Officers and department staff are participating in active shooter simulation training.

The five-day training is at Top Guns in Terre Haute.

This course puts participants through a scenario of an active shooter at a school.

The environment includes dark lights, loud noises, and actors pretending to be shooters.

It's all to mimic the scene of an active shooter.

It's a test in both speed and accuracy.

"So whether it's an active shooter at the courthouse, at a business, a warehouse, a school...the idea is still going to be the same. You're going to have bad guys and non-bad guys, and we've got to, under stress, figure out which is which," Jeff Bell, from the sheriff's office, said.

155 staff members off the Vigo County Sheriff's Office took part.