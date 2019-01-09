Vigo County Sheriff's Office set to receive new vehicles

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new year brings new vehicles for the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

That's after county commissioners approved a lease-purchase agreement.

News 10 learned the lease is for five years, with ownership once the lease ends.

Officials say it will replace a good amount of the current cars within the sheriff's office.

Commissioners President Brad Anderson said a switch in finance companies and a better rate brought about the change.