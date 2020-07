VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing teenager.

Police are searching for 16-year-old Kayila Hughes. She was last seen on July 3 around 9:00 p.m. on East Moyer Drive.

Kayila is described as 5'7" weighing 110 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where she is or if you've seen her, you are asked to contact Vigo County dispatchers at 812-462-3226 or the detective division at 812-462-3226.