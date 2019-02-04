VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a wanted person.
Police say they are searching for the person in the photo in connection to a residential entry.
If you know who this is, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
Related Content
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office search for a person wanted in connection to residential entry
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in connection to gas station armed robbery
- Sheriff's Office warning of phone scam circulating in Vigo County
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of attempted scam
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of ransomware computer hacks
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office looking for reserve deputies
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns about 'Price is Right' scam
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office set to receive new vehicles
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of 'jail bond scam'
- Sullivan County Sheriff's Office looking for wanted sex offender
Scroll for more content...