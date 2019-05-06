Vigo County Sheriff's Office receives a new tool to help investigate crashes

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has a new tool to help investigate car crashes.

It's a digital scanner camera.

The camera takes measurements of the scene.

News 10 spoke with Sheriff John Plasse.

He told us it reduces the chance for human error.

The Terre Haute Police Department already has a similar tool.

That's why the sheriff's office knew they needed one too.

"You know, honestly, the people involved are shaken up from what they've seen. A lot of times things happen so fast, it's hard to see everything and be accurate all the time. So this just kind of reinforces that and makes sure that there's something in question that maybe there's something they didn't see or weren't sure of. This can help verify that," Sheriff Plasse said.

The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office helped pay for this tool.