Vigo County Sheriff's Office raises thousands in carwash fundraiser for CODA

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County Sheriff's Office fundraiser helped raise thousands for CODA.
Last week, the sheriff's office partnered with Show-Me's in Terre Haute to wash cars for donations.
On Tuesday, they presented a check for $5,133.50 to CODA.
CODA said it needed to raise$150,000 or it would be forced to shut down residential services for victims of domestic violence.
