Vigo County Sheriff's Office partners with Show-Me's to help CODA

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officers all across the nation see domestic violence cases daily.

After hearing the recent news of a financial shortfall with CODA here in the Wabash Valley, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office and Show-Me's in Terre Haute decided to team up to give back.

Officers say it is a simple way to work with the community and raise money for a worthy cause.

"It's all about community. It's all about helping each other out. The community. Any community isn't going to survive if we don't help each other out when others are in need. It's just about community support and letting a positive thing like CODA, let the CODA shelter know that the community is here to support them," Derek Fell, from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office said.