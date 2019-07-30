Vigo County Sheriff's Office offering free gun locks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's office wants to help you keep guns out of the wrong hands.
The locks prevent the gun from firing an you can pick up gun locks for free during normal business hours at the Sheriff's Office 201 Cherry St, Terre Haute, IN 47807.
A grant from "Project Child Safe" made this possible
The Sheriff's Office encourages you to keep weapons locked and put away when not in use.
