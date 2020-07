VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has announced you can now file police reports online.

This means you could be at home, work, or school and file a report.

All you need to do is go to the sheriff's office website, click on file report, and follow instructions from there.

You can report things like fraud, vandalism, phone harassment, and many other things.

This resource is not for emergencies. You should still call 911.

Learn more at this link.