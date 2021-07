TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – A local sheriff's office is mourning the loss of one of its K9s.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office released the news that K9 Kaiser has passed away.

The sheriff's office says on July 4th K9 Kaiser got out of the fenced-in area at his handler's home, took off, and was hit by a vehicle.

K9 Kaiser served the Sheriff's Office for 2-years