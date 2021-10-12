Vigo County Sheriff's Office issues warning after they receive reports of scammers pretending to be detectives

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says they've received several reports of a scam.

It involves scammers acting at police detectives threatening you with legal action unless you fork over some cash.

The sheriff's office says a deputy or detective with their agency will never call you and threaten you with any type of legal action if you don't pay up.

If you think the call might be legitimate - you should hang up, and call the sheriff's office back directly.

In Vigo County, that number during business hours is 812-462-3226. After hours you can call 812-232-3801.