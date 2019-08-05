Clear
Vigo County Sheriff's Office hit with a malware virus

According to a release, the sheriff's office computer operating systems were infected with a malware virus over the weekend.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says it is dealing with a virus in its computer systems.

According to a release, the sheriff's office computer operating systems were infected with a malware virus over the weekend.

Their IT Department is currently working on fixing the issue.

The release says you may notice a delay in email response from sheriff's office employees.

Sheriff John Plasse said there will be no interruption of law enforcement services.

