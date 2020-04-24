Vigo County Sheriff's Office hiring for reserve deputies

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local sheriff's office says the need for reserve deputies has grown during the pandemic.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office recently posted on social media that it would be extending its application process for reserve deputies.
If you are interested, you have until May 15 to apply.
Communication through the hiring process will be through email.
If you would like to apply, learn more here.
