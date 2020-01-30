VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With expected retirements on the force, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office is looking to fill a few positions.
Starting February 1st, you can apply as a deputy for the sheriff's office.
The process includes an application, a background check, a physical and written exam and a series of interviews.
Officials say the ideal candidate should have people skills and a love for the job.
"We want someone who is dedicated, who's motivated, who's driven," said Derek Fell, chief of operations, "Unfortunately, throughout the country, there's a lot of people that have negative views on law enforcement. So, you have to be willing to kind of take that on."
Candidates must be 21, or older, with no felony convictions.
The deadline to apply is April 1st.
For more information about the sheriff's office, visit their website.
Related Content
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office hiring for deputies
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office looking for reserve deputies
- Former pastor sues Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office, deputy
- Sheriff's Office warning of phone scam circulating in Vigo County
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of attempted scam
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of ransomware computer hacks
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns about 'Price is Right' scam
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office set to receive new vehicles
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of 'jail bond scam'
- New Vigo County Sheriff's Office K9 starts training