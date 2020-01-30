Vigo County Sheriff's Office hiring for deputies

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With expected retirements on the force, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office is looking to fill a few positions.

Starting February 1st, you can apply as a deputy for the sheriff's office.

The process includes an application, a background check, a physical and written exam and a series of interviews.

Officials say the ideal candidate should have people skills and a love for the job.

"We want someone who is dedicated, who's motivated, who's driven," said Derek Fell, chief of operations, "Unfortunately, throughout the country, there's a lot of people that have negative views on law enforcement. So, you have to be willing to kind of take that on."

Candidates must be 21, or older, with no felony convictions.

The deadline to apply is April 1st.

For more information about the sheriff's office, visit their website.