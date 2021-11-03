A local police department picked up state funding for body cams - here's when you could start seeing them

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Body cameras for the Vigo County Sheriff's Office have been approved.

Vigo County Commissioners approved $550,000 over the next five years.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office tells us it is going with BodyWorn Utility company for the cameras.

This is the company that the Terre Haute Police Department uses.

Vigo County Sheriff, John Plasse, tells News 10 this is an excellent addition to the department.

"It will have another view of what's going on there. So, if something's in dispute, hopefully, that body camera can help figure out what actually happened," Plasse said.

Sheriff Plasse adds that on January 1st they will have the funding.

Plasse hopes to receive the cameras soon after.