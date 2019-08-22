Vigo County Sheriff's Office and Meadows Cafe to hold benefits for CODA

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is set to hold a fundraiser to help a struggling organization.
The sheriff's office will partner with Show-Me's on 3rd Street in Terre Haute to host a car wash to benefit CODA.
CODA says they need $150,000 or it would be forced to shut down residential services for victims of domestic violence.
LINK | RED ROOM CAKERY SET TO HOLD A FUNDRAISER TO HELP RAISE MONEY FOR CODA
On August 28, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., officers will wash cars for donations. All of those donations will go directly to CODA.
On Monday, August 26, the Meadows Cafe will also hold a fundraiser to support CODA.
100 percent of all tips and dessert sales will benefit CODA.
To make a donation to CODA, click here.
