Vigo County Sheriff's Office and Meadows Cafe to hold benefits for CODA

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is set to hold a fundraiser to help a struggling organization.

The sheriff's office will partner with Show-Me's on 3rd Street in Terre Haute to host a car wash to benefit CODA.

CODA says they need $150,000 or it would be forced to shut down residential services for victims of domestic violence.

On August 28, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., officers will wash cars for donations. All of those donations will go directly to CODA.

On Monday, August 26, the Meadows Cafe will also hold a fundraiser to support CODA.

100 percent of all tips and dessert sales will benefit CODA.

